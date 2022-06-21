Extremists disrupt International Yoga Day event in Maldives

Yoga Day event was disrupted by extremist elements in Maldives on Tuesday. Dramatic footage showed a mob barging into Galolhu stadium as people were performing yoga. The extremists also attacked the people, who were forced to flee. No serious injuries were reported in the incident.

The Yoga Day event was organised by Indian High Commission in Maldives, along with Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment and UN Maldives. Maldivian Minister of Youth and Sports, Indian High commissioner and Maldives Foreign Secretary were present along with many high commissioners and UN resident coordinator when the shocking incident happened. Later, the event was resumed and successfully completed.

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has announced an investigation into the incident. The president in a tweet said, "An investigation has been launched by Maldives Police into the incident that happened this morning at Galolhu stadium", highlighting that it is "being treated as a matter of serious concern and those responsible will be swiftly brought before the law."

An investigation has been launched by @PoliceMv into the incident that happened this morning at Galolhu stadium.



This is being treated as a matter of serious concern and those responsible will be swiftly brought before the law. — Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (@ibusolih) June 21, 2022

Maldives Police is expected to issue a statement shortly. While so far no one has taken responsibility of the incident, indications are former Maldives President Yameen and his party PPM may be behind it. He is known for his anti-India views and has been spearheading the so-called India out campaign.

Ali Nazeer, Minister of State for Home Affairs and spokesperson of Adhaalath party told WION, "Maldives police is investigating the incident and key individuals involved are under police custody". He explained, "we believe that this act of violence is aimed at achieving political end. And involvement of political opposition (PPM) in this is worrying".