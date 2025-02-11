The Indian army uses a range of rifles from INSAS (Indian Small Arms System) rifle, to Russian-origin AK-203 assault rifles to German-origin SIG Sauer SIG716 rifle. While INSAS has been widely used across the Indian military and paramilitary forces, particularly for counter-insurgency operations, focus has also been on the use of German SIG Sauer SIG716 and Russian AK-203 assault rifles. Policy has been a mix of India made rifles to imports from foreign countries and local manufacturing of foreign rifles, a policy that has emerged due to several reasons like delays in domestic production and operational demands.

Advertisment

INSAS (Indian Small Arms System) rifle

Developed by Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), INSAS is widely used by Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and various paramilitary forces like the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Border Security Force (BSF). It has faced its own set of issues, which include jamming, limited stopping power, and is being replaced rapidly. All in all, INSAS was a pioneering effort for India in terms of indigenous weapon design and manufacturing.

Russian Origin AK-203

Advertisment

The Indian Army has planned to acquire 670,000 AK-203 rifles. Of these, 70,000 were initially purchased directly from Russia with deliveries starting in January 2022. The remaining 600,000 are to be locally manufactured in India through a joint venture named Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL) with Tech transfers from Russia. The joint venture involves Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (formerly Ordnance Factory Board) from India and Kalashnikov Concern and Rosoboronexport from Russia.

Russian origin but local manufacturing

The initial batches of rifles produced in India have an indigenization level of around 25%, which is set to increase in phases. The goal is to achieve 100% localization for the production of these rifles. The AK-203 is intended to replace the aging INSAS (Indian Small Arms System) rifles and various other AK-series rifles currently in service. Main aim of AK 203 is for widespread use among infantry soldiers.

Advertisment

German-origin SIG Sauer SIG716

The Indian Army initially ordered 72,400 SIG716 rifles in February 2019 under a fast-track procurement process due to local production delays in rifles. These rifles have been issued to frontline troops, particularly those involved in counter-insurgency operations in regions like Jammu and Kashmir and along the Line of Control with Pakistan. SIG Sauer, in partnership with India's Nibe Group, plans to manufacture small arms in India which will help in reducing import dependency and potentially customizing the rifles for local conditions. These rifles are basically battle rifles and high cost is a deterrent in widespread use by the Indian military.

SIG716 vs AK 203

SIG716 requires specialised ammunition and is yet to be fully integrated into India's existing logistics supply chain, while the AK-203 was more cost-effective and compatible with existing Kalashnikov-based systems in use by the Indian armed forces. Everything currently hinges on local manufacturing of AK203 under India Russia joint venture. While stopgap solutions like the SIG716, while effective in the short term, add financial strain and logistical complications. Delhi, of course, is focusing on local manufacturing as a long-term answer for India's infantry modernisation.

Other Rifles Used in Indian Army

The Indian Army uses Caracal CAR 816 procured from a UAE company in 2019 under a fast-track procurement process, Israeli Tavor TAR 21 which is a staple for Indian Special Forces including MARCOS. Focus also remains on local development of small arms.