Exclusive: 1250 Indians evacuated to Jeddah from Sudan, Minister V Muraleedharan to WION

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan stated that 1250 Indians have been brought to Jeddah from Port Sudan under the ongoing Indian government evacuation efforts, Operation Kaveri.

Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal from Jeddah, Minister Muraleedharan said,'' the government of India will be to bring every Indian safe and secure back to India and we will continue the effort to bring them out of the conflict zone."

The minister is on the ground in the Saudi city which has been the nerve center of Indian evacuation.

According to Indian govt estimates, around 3400 Indians are in the conflict-torn country, with ongoing evacuation efforts focusing on evacuation by road, sea and air.

During the interview, he was joined by General Abdullah, the commander and the chief of the King Abdullah air base where Indians are being brought, and explained, "It is our duty towards our friends. I hope we did the right thing."

Here's the full interview:

WION: If you can detail the evacuation efforts of the Indian government?

V Muraleedharan: I am here in Jeddah, King Abdullah air base where the C130 Flight from port Sudan has landed. You can see my background, the Indians from Karnataka who have come from port Sudan. They have reached here and after immigration and they will be accommodated in a transit facility and take them back to India.

WION: The challenges faced by you in the evacuation efforts?

V Muraleedharan: This evacuation that is happening. I will term it as happening in four stages. The first stage is bringing all those who are in the conflict zones to comparatively safer zones in Khartoum. Then the road travels which amounts to around 800 kilometres from Khartoum to Port Sudan. And from there, both the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy are involved. Indian Air Force has deployed 2 C130 planes, as well as Indian Navy's INS Sumedha and INS Teg. They have done one trip each and we have INS Tarkesh also. So this is the facility that we are utilizing to bring the Indians from the Port Sudan to Jeddah. In Jeddah, we have a control room functioning for almost a week where the transit facility is here. All the Indian air force planes are landing at the King Abdullah air base of the Saudi Royal Air Force. Here all the arrangements are being done by the Saudi authorities for immigration, for even refreshments. From here they are being taken to the transit facility. So the most crucial part is the almost 800-kilometer journey from Khartoum to Port Sudan where without any problems, and issues they need to be brought in by road. We have been successful, till now 1250 Indians have reached Jeddah. Maybe tomorrow we'll be able to transport the rest of those who are in the transit facility.

WION: If you can give details of the Indian nationals who are still in Sudan? How many Indians are still in Sudan that need to be evacuated?

V Muraleedharan: As per our estimate, the number of Indians who have either registered with the Indian embassy or the Indian Embassy is in touch with them. The number amounts to around 3400 of which now, almost 1250 have reached Jeddah. Rest of them, I would say are either in Port Sudan or are on there way from Khartoum to port Sudan. Of course, that number altogether would be around 2000. The rest of them, effort is on to bring them also back to Port Sudan, to Jeddah and then India.

WION: So when it comes to all the coordination efforts with foreign countries, if you can give details, role of the Saudi government?

V Muraleedharan: Saudi Arabia is extremely helpful, supportive. I have with me General Abdullah, the commander and the chief of the King Abdullah air base here. He has personally been with us during the last three days and nights. The whole night we had to stay awake. He was with us throughout, extending all assistance. And I would say that the India-Saudi partnership during this period of evacuation is on full display. The Saudi authorities have been extending all help and support to the Indians who are coming over to provide all the facilities here in the King Abdullah airbase and the External Affairs Minister has personally thanked the Saudi authorities, the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia for the assistance and support that they have been providing in this evacuation.

General Abdullah: It is our duty towards our friends. I hope we did the right thing. What you need for your people. All we have done is done by the order of our king, the crown prince and also the directions of our commander. We are happy to do it, a duty for our brothers. Inshallaha, hope this crisis will finish and this operation will be successful. Anything you want, most welcome for everybody, and all capabilities we have are for you.

WION: What is the message you will send to Indians, and their families still stranded in Sudan.

V Muraleedharan: As you know, the Prime Minister has already mentioned the effort of the government of India will be to bring every Indian safe and secure back to India and we will continue the effort to bring them out of the conflict zone. Bring them back safely to India.

WION: Are you in touch with any Sudanese Generals?

V Muraleedharan: I'm focusing on the evacuation efforts. I'm in Jeddah, and that's my mandate. So I'm trying to coordinate these efforts with the Indian authorities, with the Indian Embassy here as well as in Khartoum, as well as the Saudi authorities here the Foreign Ministry of Saudi, the Air Force, the Air Force Base, which is here. So the rest of the things I think we will discuss later.

