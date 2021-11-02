Elon Musk's Starlink registers business in India, targets satellite internet access

Elon Musk's Starlink on Tuesday announced it has registered its business in India as it opened a subsidiary in the country for its satellite internet division.

Sanjay Bhargava who is Starlink's country director in India said: "SpaceX now has a 100 per cent owned subsidiary in India. The name is SSCPL - Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited and the incorporation date is Nov 1, 2021."

Bhargava announced that that SSCPL will now start applying for licenses to start its broadband services as it applies for regulatory approval.



The company intends to start its satellite-based broadband services next year and had reportedly begun taking orders earlier this year.

Bhargava had said earlier that the company wants to initially focus on providing internet services in ten rural Lok Sabha constituencies.

Starlink uses satellites in low orbit to ensure high-speed data rate activities. The company claims the service is "ideally suited" in areas where connectivity is "unreliable or completely unavailable".

Bhargava had earlier claimed that pre-orders from India had crossed 5,000 and that the company was interested in focussing on rural areas to provide broadband services.

The company reportedly plans to provide 200,000 devices by December next year majority of which will be in rural areas. In the first phase, the company proposes to link some schools in Delhi and nearby rural areas and then target other rural districts in the country.

(With inputs from Agencies)

