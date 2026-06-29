/Electricity crisis in Delhi? National capital hits record 8,748 MW peak power demand amid heatwave

Delhi's power grid is experiencing stress amid extreme summer heat; however, distribution utilities have confirmed that advance planning and technology are helping the supply remain stable amid rising demand. Delhi State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC) confirmed at 3:17 pm on Monday that Delhi's peak power demand clocked 8,748 MW, marking the highest ever in the history of Delhi. The demand has surpassed the previous all-time high of 8,656 MW recorded on June 19, 2024.



Within its service area, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) also recorded its highest-ever power demand. "Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) successfully met its all-time highest peak power demand of 2,497 MW, recorded on 29 June 2026 between 15:15 hrs and 15:30 hrs, ensuring uninterrupted power supply across its distribution network," a Tata Power-DDL spokesperson said.



"Amid the ongoing heatwave in Delhi, the city's power demand scaled a new record, reaching 8,748 MW at 15:17 hours today, surpassing all previous highs," the spokesperson added. The company secured additional power through bilateral agreements, reserve shutdown arrangements and participation in power exchanges to strengthen supply reliability. It also noted that technology has been a key component of its demand-management and supply operations.

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Growing role of technology

To ensure a dependable power supply, the utility has secured electricity through Bilateral Agreements, Reserve Shutdown mechanisms, and participation in Power Exchanges to maintain supply reliability. It also underscored the growing role of technology in managing demand and playing a central role.



"Tata Power-DDL has extensively implemented advanced technologies to ensure reliable power supply, like advanced statistical/Machine Learning forecasting models and Integrated Digital Energy Portfolio Management application, etc," the spokesperson said. "Our teams are working round the clock to maintain network reliability and ensure seamless power supply to consumers across North and North-West Delhi," the spokesperson added.