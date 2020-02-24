'Electric atmosphere', tweets PMO ahead of Motera stadium event 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tweeted about the atmosphere at the Motera Stadium and described it as 'electric'.

''Electric Atmosphere at Motera Stadium as people eagerly wait to welcome President @realDonaldTrump #NamasteTrump,'' tweeted Modi.

Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a joint rally 'Namaste Trump' at the newly constructed Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Electric Atmosphere at Motera Stadium as people eagerly wait to welcome President @realDonaldTrump #NamasteTrump pic.twitter.com/9VyxlynZWU — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 24, 2020 ×

'Namaste Trump' is similar to the landmark 'Howdy, Modi!' event hosted by the Indian-American community in honour of Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Houston in September 2019, said an official.