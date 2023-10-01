Eight dead, more than 30 injured after tourist bus falls into gorge near Tamil Nadu

At least eight tourists lost their lives and several others sustained serious injuries after the bus that they were travelling in fell into a gorge in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu on Saturday evening (Sep 30), said the police.

"Around eight people died, while a few were seriously injured in the accident. Further investigation is underway," news agency ANI quoted Deputy Inspector General of Police, Coimbatore Zone, Saravana Sundar as saying.

Joint Director of Coonoor Government Hospital, Palani Samy confirmed that eight people were killed in the deadly accident further adding that the deceased included three women and five men.

As per ANI reports, at least 25 tourists were reportedly injured in the incident.

The police said that the bus was on its way from Ooty to Mettupalaym in the Coimbatore district of the Southern state when the incident took place in Marapalam.

"35 people were injured and sent to Coonoor government hospital for treatment by ambulance," officials said.

VIDEO | Eight people dead, more than thirty injured after a tourist bus fell into a gorge in Coonoor area of Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district.



CM Stalin has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 8 lakh each for the kin of dead and Rs 1 lakh each for seriously injured while Rs 50,000… pic.twitter.com/GtKlRiZimg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 30, 2023 ×

CM Stalin announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the family members of the people who lost their lives in the accident.

Stalin also announced Rs 1 lakh to those under treatment with grievous injuries.

In a statement, he said Rs 50,000 would be given to those who had suffered minor injuries. He directed special treatment for the wounded.

"The bus was carrying 60 passengers. The rescue team is in full force. We have rescued all the passengers. Eight persons have been declared dead. The rest are undergoing treatment. The government has acted in full swing," ANI quoted Nilgiris District Collector Aruna as saying.

#WATCH | Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu: District Collector, Aruna says, "...The bus was carrying 60 passengers...The rescue team is in full force...Eight persons have been declared dead. The rest are undergoing treatment...The government has acted in full swing...The CM has also announced… https://t.co/vw9YJAdScK pic.twitter.com/00M1xYPW0Z — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2023 ×

"The CM has also announced relief measures at the rate of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased, Rs 1 lakh for those seriously injured and Rs 50,000 for minimum injured. So, as of now, the entire team and the government machinery are in place," the official added.

As per officials, the bus fell into the gorge after the driver of the vehicle lost control of the wheels.

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE