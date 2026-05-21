/Ebola scare postpones India-Africa Forum Summit

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday (May 21) announced that the upcoming Fourth India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS IV) has been postponed amid the Ebola outbreak in Africa. The summit was scheduled to take place in New Delhi from 28 to 31 May 2026. In a statement, the MEA said, given the evolving health situation in parts of Africa, “two sides agreed that it would be advisable to convene the Fourth India-Africa Forum Summit at a later date.”

“The two sides exchanged views on the evolving health situation in parts of Africa and reaffirmed the importance of continued cooperation in strengthening public health preparedness and response capacities across the continent, including through support to Africa CDC and relevant national institutions,” the MEA said.

It added, “⁠India reaffirmed its solidarity with the peoples and Governments of Africa and expressed its readiness to contribute to Africa CDC-led efforts aimed at addressing the evolving health situation, in line with the shared commitment to an Africa-led response.”

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The ministry said that discussions over the evolving public health situation across the continent were conducted between the Government of India, the Chairperson of the African Union, and the African Union Commission on the organisation of the Summit and related events.

The MEA added that a later date for the summit will be decided soon. “Following these consultations, the two sides agreed that it would be advisable to convene the Fourth India–Africa Forum Summit at a later date,” it said. The new dates for the summit and its associated meetings will be finalised following mutual consultations between the two sides and communicated in due course.