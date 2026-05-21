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Ebola scare postpones India-Africa Forum Summit

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: May 21, 2026, 16:19 IST | Updated: May 21, 2026, 17:05 IST
Ebola scare postpones India-Africa Forum Summit

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during the Launch of the logo, theme, and website during India Africa Forum Summit-IV, in New Delhi Photograph: (ANI)

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India postponed the Fourth India-Africa Forum Summit, scheduled for May 28-31 in New Delhi, after discussions with African partners due to the evolving Ebola outbreak in parts of Africa.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday (May 21) announced that the upcoming Fourth India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS IV) has been postponed amid the Ebola outbreak in Africa. The summit was scheduled to take place in New Delhi from 28 to 31 May 2026. In a statement, the MEA said, given the evolving health situation in parts of Africa, “two sides agreed that it would be advisable to convene the Fourth India-Africa Forum Summit at a later date.”

“The two sides exchanged views on the evolving health situation in parts of Africa and reaffirmed the importance of continued cooperation in strengthening public health preparedness and response capacities across the continent, including through support to Africa CDC and relevant national institutions,” the MEA said.

It added, “⁠India reaffirmed its solidarity with the peoples and Governments of Africa and expressed its readiness to contribute to Africa CDC-led efforts aimed at addressing the evolving health situation, in line with the shared commitment to an Africa-led response.”

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The ministry said that discussions over the evolving public health situation across the continent were conducted between the Government of India, the Chairperson of the African Union, and the African Union Commission on the organisation of the Summit and related events.

The MEA added that a later date for the summit will be decided soon. “Following these consultations, the two sides agreed that it would be advisable to convene the Fourth India–Africa Forum Summit at a later date,” it said. The new dates for the summit and its associated meetings will be finalised following mutual consultations between the two sides and communicated in due course.

“India and Africa reaffirmed their longstanding partnership founded on solidarity, mutual respect, South–South cooperation, and a shared commitment to peace, development, prosperity, and the well-being of their peoples,” the statement added.

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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