/Durga Puja 2026: 10 big announcements by West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari (in order of importance)

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has rolled out a fresh set of guidelines for Durga Puja 2026. Here's everything you need to know:

1. No Durga Puja Carnival This YearThe state will not organise the Durga Puja Carnival in 2026, breaking from the tradition followed since 2016.

2. Complete Liquor Ban on Maha AshtamiSale of liquor will be banned across all shops and bars in the state on Maha Ashtami, October 19, 2026.

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3. Grants Not for All Puja Committees AnymoreGovernment grants will no longer go to every Puja committee. Big-budget committees have been asked to skip the assistance, and the CM criticised the earlier practice of giving grants to all committees without scrutiny.

4. Rs 1 Lakh "Optional" Grant for Needy CommitteesOnly committees found to be genuinely in need, after scrutiny, will receive the Rs 1 lakh financial assistance.

5. Grand Mahalaya Show at Eden Gardens InsteadA four-hour programme depicting West Bengal's Durga Puja traditions will be held at Eden Gardens on October 10, complete with a drone show.

6. No Blocking of National HighwaysPuja organisers will not be allowed to block National Highways for Puja-related activities.

7. 13 Key Kolkata Roads Off-Limits for ClosurePuja celebrations will not be permitted to shut down 13 designated important roads across Kolkata.

8. DJ Ban During Puja and ImmersionPlaying DJs will be prohibited both during Durga Puja celebrations and during idol immersion (visarjan).

9. No Cranes for Idol ImmersionCranes will not be permitted for use during the immersion of Durga idols.

10. No Pandal Inaugurations Before MahalayaPandals will only be allowed to open for inauguration during Matri Paksha, not before.

(A related appeal — asking organisers to avoid any distortion of Durga idols or pandal themes that could hurt religious sentiments — was also part of the CM's guidelines.)