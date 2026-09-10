/DU announces 12,754-seat residential expansion after Satya Niketan collapse

Delhi University is set to significantly expand its hostel network, with the institution and its affiliated colleges together expected to offer 12,754 residential seats once projects currently in the pipeline are completed. The announcement comes just days after the collapse of a building being used as a private student hostel in Satya Niketan claimed seven lives, highlighting the accommodation pressures faced by students living around the university’s campuses.

A large number of DU students depend on private hostels, paying guest facilities and rented rooms because university accommodation remains limited. The latest expansion is aimed at widening access to institutional housing.

At present, DU itself has 3,422 hostel beds. With another 3,922 seats being added, the university’s own residential capacity will rise to 7,344.

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Its affiliated colleges have around 3,788 hostel seats at present. Plans for another 1,622 seats will take their combined capacity to 5,410. Together, the two categories will account for 12,754 seats.

Several projects in the pipeline

One of the largest projects nearing completion is a 1,450-seat Institute of Eminence hostel at the Dhaka Complex. The university is also developing a 1,000-seat Nirbhaya Residential Accommodation facility for women and a 1,050-seat studio apartment complex.

DU said the expansion stems from work carried out over the last four to five years and will more than double the number of hostel seats available across the university system.

The university has also directed college principals to examine whether more residential facilities can be developed on available land and through government schemes.

“Colleges have been asked to explore the possibility of constructing additional hostels based on the availability of land and government schemes, while the university is also expected to submit proposals for more hostel projects to the government,” DU said in a statement.

Satya Niketan collapse

The hostel expansion announcement follows the September 6 building collapse in Satya Niketan, a locality near DU’s South Campus. The five-storey structure, situated opposite Sri Venkateswara College, was being used as a private boys’ hostel.