DRDO, IAF successfully flight-test stand-off anti-tank missile

India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday flight-tested the indigenously designed stand-off anti-tank (SANT) missile from Pokhran range.

"The flight test was successful in meeting all its mission objectives," the government said.

The missile is equipped with a state-of-the-art millimetre wave seeker (MMW) which provides high precision strike capability and it can "neutralise" targets within a range of up to 10 kms.

#WATCH | DRDO and Indian Air Force flight-tested indigenously designed and developed helicopter launched stand-off anti-tank (SANT) Missile from Pokhran range on today pic.twitter.com/nzdcPTWwAR — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021 ×

The SANT missile is designed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in Hyderabad along with the DRDO. It was the third launch in the stand-off weapon system after the long range bomb and smart anti-airfield weapon.

The government said the release mechanism including advanced guidance, tracking algorithms and avionics with integrated software performed satisfactorily along with the tracking systems which monitored all mission events.

DRDO's Dr G Satheesh Reddy said the successful flight test of the helicopter-launched missile would further bolster the coutry's indigenous defence capabilities.

(With inputs from Agencies)