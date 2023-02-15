'Done,' says UK's first lady Akshata Murthy after fisherman asks her to keep all 'GOANS' safe

A local Fisherman named Francois Fernandes, popularly known as Pele has requested the UK's first lady Akshata Murthy to keep Goans living in the UK safe. A video shot by the locals shows Pele interacting with Akshata, Herald reported.

The request comes as the family of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, including his wife Akshata Murthy, their two daughters, and her mother Sudha Murthy were spotted at Benaulim Beach holidaying, in South Goa.

Pele who runs a water sports business at the beach told reporters that he approached Akshata and her family and asked if they are interested in water sports activities.

He said, "she asked me, is water sports in Goa safe?" To which he responded, "Ma’am, it is 100 per cent safe and I will keep you and your family safe if they wish to do water sports."

But before they got on the water speed boat he requested that there are many Goans living in the UK and he wanted her to see that they are safe too.

To this request, Akshata acknowledged and replied, ‘done!.'

Pele recalled his meeting with Akshata and her mother Sudha Murthy, who is a renowned author a humble experience. he said, "I feel every politician in India should learn from them. They are so down to earth."

Pele further reiterated that he hopes that the Uk government will ensure that Goans there are kept safe and that his message gets passed on to the UK PM Rishi Sunak.

Rishi Sunak became the prime minister after his predecessor Liz Truss resigned a few months back.

(with inputs from agencies)