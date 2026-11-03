/Doctors remove scissors embedded in 3-year-old toddler's chest in Gujarat, girl survives

In a shocking development, a 3-year-old girl has made a miraculous recovery in Gujarat after doctors at Civil Hospital Ahmedabad successfully removed a pair of sharp scissors embedded in her chest. The toddler, who hails from Kutch, was critically injured the previous month at around 11 am, when a pair for scissors got in chest while playing with her 5-year-old brother.



After the accident, the girl was initially taken to a nearby private facility. Later, she was taken to a hospital in Gandhidham for a preliminary CT scan. Following the CT scan, the doctors referred her to Civil Hospital Ahmedabad after finding critical nature of the injury. Later, she was admitted at 10 pm that night in the hospital, and emergency surgery was immediately performed.

The surgery was carried out by a specialised medical team from the Pediatric Surgery department under the guidance of Department Head Dr Rakesh Joshi and led by Assistant Professors Dr Kashvi and Dr Mrinalini. During the surgery, skilled anaesthetists were also part of the delicate operation. The team successfully ejected the scissors without damaging vital organs, and the patient's condition is now stable, and the patient is soon to be discharged from the hospital.

Matter of good fortune

Medical experts noted that the patient’s survival was a matter of good fortune. Had the sharp object entered even an inch higher or shifted slightly to the side, it could have torn through major blood vessels, pierced the trachea, or damaged the intercostal vessels, any of which could have triggered severe internal bleeding. The toddler’s small size and age ultimately worked in their favour, limiting the force of impact and keeping the blades from breaking through the rib bone to reach deeper, more vital structures.