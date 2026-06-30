/DMK questions role of CM Vijay's aides in govt affairs; seeks police probe, action

Tamil Nadu's Principal Opposition party DMK has cited the Official Secrets Act, and demanded a probe and criminal action against two close aides of Chief Minister Vijay. DMK's complaint submitted to Tamil Nadu's Police Chief alleges that unauthorised private individuals Mr. John Arockiasamy and Mr. Vishnu Reddy are taking part in cabinet meetings, official review meetings and other confidential Government deliberations presided over by Chief Minister Vijay. The Official Secrets Act (OSA) is India’s primary anti-espionage and national security legislation, inherited from the British Colonial era. It criminalizes spying, unauthorized communication of classified state information, and wrongful possession of official documents.

"It has been seen and reported that Mr. John Arockiasamy and Mr. Vishnu Reddy, stated to be close associates of the Hon'ble Chief Minister and residents of Andhra Pradesh, have regularly attended Cabinet meetings, official review meetings and other high-level Government deliberations conducted at the Secretariat. It has further been reported that both individuals have been allotted office chambers adjoining the office of the Hon'ble Chief Minister within the Secretariat," reads the complaint filed by DMK Organisation Secretary R S Bharathi.

Further, it goes on to mention: as the holder of the highest executive office in the State, the Hon'ble Chief Minister is constitutionally bound by the Oath of Office and Secrecy under Article 164(3) read with the Third Schedule to the Constitution of India and is under a continuing legal duty to preserve the confidentiality of Cabinet proceedings and all sensitive Government business. The allegations disclosed herein therefore raise serious issues concerning violations of constitutional obligations, statutory duties and criminal law.

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The complaint asks the Police to probe whether Arockiasamy and Reddy are Government servants or otherwise hold any office or authority recognised under law, any executive order, or the Tamil Nadu Government Business Rules authorising them to participate in confidential Government proceedings or access classified Government information.