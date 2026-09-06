/Dinesh Sharma, ex-UP Deputy CM, appointed Andaman and Nicobar Lt Governor by President

BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh was on Saturday appointed Lt Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands by President Droupadi Murmu, a late-night communique by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

"The President of India is pleased to appoint Dr Dinesh Sharma as Lt Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Sharma, 62, will take over from Admiral D K Joshi (retd), who served as the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory for close to eight years after taking office on October 8, 2017.

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On being appointed the Lt Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Sharma took to X to thank the President.