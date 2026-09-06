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Dinesh Sharma, ex-UP Deputy CM, appointed Andaman and Nicobar Lt Governor by President

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 09:15 IST | Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 09:15 IST
Dinesh Sharma, ex-UP Deputy CM, appointed Andaman and Nicobar Lt Governor by President

BJP leader Dinesh Sharma Photograph: (ANI)

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Sharma, 62, will take over from Admiral D K Joshi (retd), who served as the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory for close to eight years after taking office on October 8, 2017.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh was on Saturday appointed Lt Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands by President Droupadi Murmu, a late-night communique by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

"The President of India is pleased to appoint Dr Dinesh Sharma as Lt Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Sharma, 62, will take over from Admiral D K Joshi (retd), who served as the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory for close to eight years after taking office on October 8, 2017.

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On being appointed the Lt Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Sharma took to X to thank the President.

"Hon'ble President, Hon'ble Prime Minister, Hon'ble Home Minister, and the party's central leadership -- my heartfelt thanks," Sharma said.

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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