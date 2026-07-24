/'Dharmendra Pradhan is a criminal education minister', says Rahul Gandhi, reiterates demand for his resignation

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a press conference in New Delhi on Friday (July 24) once again demanded the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and said that the protesters will not settle for anything less than that. He went a step further and called Pradhan a 'Criminal education minister'.

"Dharmendra Pradhan is a criminal education minister. He has to be removed. He is a symbol of the collapse of our education system. He has to go. He is the reason why thousands of people are outside", said Rahul.

He also highlighted how protesting students were being beaten up by the police and demanded action against those responsible for it. Rahul further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the "operator of the entire system" has to apologise to the protesting youngsters.

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Decision on Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

Meanwhile, the Centre has requested time until Saturday (July 25) afternoon to decide on the key demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Addressing reporters following high-level discussions with government representatives, CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka stated that the political outfit remains steadfast in its push for systemic accountability.

"The government has asked for time till tomorrow afternoon on our demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. We hope the government will remove him soon," said Ranka.

Cabinet approves draft bill ensuring stricter punishments for question paper leaks

In fact, the Union Cabinet on Friday gave its nod to a draft bill for ensuring stricter punishments for question paper leaks, said official sources. The Cabinet approval came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an announcement to this effect.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by the prime minister at the Parliament House complex approved the draft bill that lays down stricter punishments for those involved in paper leaks than the existing laws, the sources said.