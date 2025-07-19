'We showed our Aadhaar card and..' pregnant woman detained and deported without trial

A Bengali-speaking family from Birbhum district in West Bengal has reportedly been forcibly deported despite having legal documentation. The shocking allegation comes from Samirul Islam, Chairman of the West Bengal Migrant Labour Welfare Board and Rajya Sabha MP, who described the act as a ‘blatant violation of constitutional rights and due process.'

“She is a permanent resident of the Murarai Assembly constituency, and her family has lived there for generations. But no, she isn’t speaking from her ancestral home. She is now in Bangladesh, where she and five others, including three minors, were deported by the Delhi Police," said Mr. Islam.

The incident allegedly occurred in June 2024, when Delhi Police detained six residents from Birbhum, including Danish Sheikh, his pregnant wife Sunali Khatun, their five-year-old son, and three others. They have reportedly produced valid ID proof such as Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, land deeds, and health records.

In a video message shared by Sonali Khatun, she said, "We were arrested in Delhi, where we had gone to work. We showed our Aadhaar card and pleaded that we were not Bangladeshis, but the police threatened us. They said they will make us Bangladeshis.”

Over the past few months, the Indian Government have been violently pursuing a policy to 'push' individuals claimed to be undocumented migrants into Bangladesh. Many of these people are Indian citizens. The West Bengal government have moved to court, the West Bengal Migrant Labour Welfare Board Chairman, Samirul Islam, has filed a habeas corpus petition in the Calcutta High Court.

The Bengal government has also submitted affidavits and records requested by the court. The Calcutta High Court acknowledged the petitions and has asked the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Delhi government, and the Bengal government to submit complete details of the incident.

Referring to the statement of PM Modi on Friday in Durgapur when he claimed that “Bengali asmita [pride]” is of paramount interest to the BJP, Samirul Islam said, “@narendramodi, you came to Bengal and spoke extensively about infiltration. Let me introduce you to a woman named Sweety Biwi, an Indian citizen from Birbhum — the land of Rabindranath Tagore. In the video, she shares the painful ordeal she’s going through. ”

The High Court bench headed by Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty asked the additional solicitor general, Asok Kumar Chakrabarti, to ‘ascertain’ if there is a targeted crackdown against Bengalis.