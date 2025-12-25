/Despite political tensions, Indian rice remains Bangladesh’s best bet

Even as political friction and diplomatic tensions linger between India and Bangladesh, Dhaka has opted for economic logic over political posturing by turning to India for cheaper rice imports. Bangladesh’s interim administration has openly conceded that overlooking more affordable Indian rice in favour of higher-priced alternatives would strain the economy, particularly at a time of growing domestic pressure, according to a News18 Hindi report. Bangladesh has finalised the import of 50,000 tonnes of rice from India at a rate of about $355 per tonne. At the same time, it is sourcing an identical quantity from Pakistan at a steeper price of $395 per tonne, as reported by Bangladeshi daily The Daily Star.

The difference of roughly $40 per tonne means tangible savings for Dhaka. On the Indian shipment alone, this amounts to nearly $2 million, or approximately ₹17.9 crore at current exchange rates, the News18 Hindi report said. Officials in Bangladesh also acknowledged that procuring rice from other global suppliers, such as Vietnam, would have driven costs even higher, underlining India’s advantage as the most cost-effective source.

Economics over geopolitics

The decision stands out against the backdrop of a downturn in bilateral relations. Despite strained ties, India has neither curtailed exports nor revised prices, reflecting New Delhi’s stance that food security should not be entangled with political disputes. This pragmatic approach appears to have influenced Dhaka’s calculations. Bangladesh’s Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed said interim chief adviser Muhammad Yunus was making efforts to defuse tensions with India. He stressed that trade and economic decisions would not be dictated by political rhetoric.

‘Strained, but far from broken’

Relations between the two countries have witnessed protests, diplomatic exchanges, and public criticism in recent months, prompting some observers to call it the most difficult phase since 1971. Ahmed, however, offered a more measured view. While conceding that relations appear tense, he said the situation is not as dire as it may seem from the outside, according to News18 Hindi. He also suggested that external forces could be stoking anti-India narratives that do not align with Bangladesh’s long-term interests.