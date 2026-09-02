/Despite Congress' warning, TVK firm on Vijay as PM face

Despite ally Tamil Nadu Congress emphasizing that they are firm on Rahul Gandhi as their Prime Ministerial face for the 2029 Indian General elections, Chief Minister Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam(TVK) continues to voice out that Vijay will end up as India's Prime Minister after the Parliamentary polls. While Vijay's party is leading a coalition government, it is noteworthy that the party does not have a single parliamentarian of its own. However, that did not deter TVK MLAs and Ministers from hailing Vijay as the future Prime Minister of India.

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Speaking to journalists outside the Tamil Nadu Assembly, TVK MLA Kanimozhi affirmed that Vijay would be the PM candidate in 2029. "2025 also same thing happened... but everyone saw what happened in the 2026 Tamil Nadu polls.. In 2029, Delhi will not decide who will be the PM, it will be decided in Tamil Nadu. This surprising and massive development in Indian politics will be witnessed in 2029. In 2029, we will see whether Congress will be outside or inside. Just like how Rahul Gandhi seated Vijay on CM's seat, Rahul Gandhi will seat Vijay on the PM's seat," she said.

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Congress Legislative Party leader Thaaragai Cuthbert dismissed the comments from the TVK's side, adding that Rahul Gandhi is the leader accepted by all and that this is known to all. "CM Vijay has also been clear that Rahul Gandhi should be the PM. These MLAs are new and they still operating with the fan club mindset. Therefore, they will mention their leader's name only. It is not wrong," she said, downplaying the comments by the TVK representatives.

When a Congress Minister warned of resigning from TVK Govt

In recent weeks, TVK Ministers and MLAs have been relentlessly projecting Tamil Nadu CM Vijay as a possible Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2029 Lok Sabha polls. Over the weekend, speaking at the Congress party event in his native district of Kanyakumari, Tourism Minister and Congress MLA Rajesh Kumar made Congress' stance amply clear. "In the 2029 Lok Sabha polls, our leader Rahul Gandhi will be elected as the Prime Minister... If TVK does not accept this, the two Congress Ministers in Tamil Nadu will not continue in these roles. Congress party means everything to us. Without Congress party, I am nothing... the Congress movement is everything.. If the Congress wants us to resign tomorrow, we will resign the next moment. Every party can have their own stance and policies. For everyone of us in the Congress, Rahul Gandhi is our face."