Designer of Rafale patches wanted to be IAF pilot; says 'motivated by heroes'

The man who designed patches for pilots who will fly Rafale fighter jets wanted to be an Indian Air Force pilot but could not make it due to medical reasons. Today the patches designed by him, mostly worn on the flying overalls, make him proud as they are worn by his "heroes".

Speaking to WION Saurav Chordia said, "I always wanted to join airforce but could not due to a medical reason. But I do this as a hobby and was passionate about the airforce. It gives me immense pleasure when I see them being worn by the heroes and motivates me to do more."

"Patches plays a significant role in infusing moral. They may look simple but they contain things like Aircraft type and some time unit name and motto" he noted.

Most of these patches are approved in Unit level.

Explaining the design of the patch, he said, "Golden Arrows patch has got the motto written on the outer ring of the patch which means “Arise Ever”.

''Arise Ever'' is written in Sanskrit. The patch was visible on the flying overalls worn by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh last year during his sortie and the Indian pilots who left France on Monday on the five Rafales jets which are on its way to India.