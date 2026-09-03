/Delhi records highest monthly dengue count this year with 90 cases in August: Check total casualties

Delhi recorded 90 dengue cases in August, marking the highest monthly count of the year, according to the latest Municipal Corporation of Delhi report. The report also indicated an increase in malaria and chikungunya cases this month. As per data till August 29 this year, the capital recorded 311 dengue cases, 119 malaria cases and 22 chikungunya cases. However, no death has been reported so far due to any of the three diseases. Last week alone, 39 dengue cases have been recorded in Delhi.



With 90 dengue cases in August, it marks more than double the 40 cases reported in July, making it the highest monthly dengue tally so far this year. Similarly, this year, April had the second-highest number of dengue cases, with 52 infections.



Malaria infection witnessed a steep climb in August, jumping to 53 cases from just 17 the previous month. Chikungunya figures, though comparatively smaller in number, witnessed growth, with fresh eight cases were logged in August, pushing the yearly count to 22, up from three cases documented in July.

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Worst-affected areas for dengue

Looking at the distribution across the MCD's 12 zones, West emerged as the worst-affected for dengue with 47 cases, trailed by Central at 39 and Shahdara North at 32. When it came to malaria, both South Delhi and West zones logged 22 cases apiece, whereas Central recorded 16.



Interestingly, recent data released separately by the Delhi government were different. Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh said last week that 2,200 dengue cases were detected up to August 25, a figure notably higher than the MCD's count, with no clarification offered for the discrepancy between the two sets of numbers.



MCD teams had made over 2.56 crore house visits as part of mosquito-control measures till August 29 in order to check for mosquito breeding. Breeding was discovered in 1.15 lakh houses, while nearly 5.77 lakh houses were fumigated.