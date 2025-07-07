/Delhi rain: IMD issues 'Orange' alert as heavy showers lash NCR after dry spell

After a prolonged dry spell, Delhi and nearby regions experienced continuous rainfall accompanied by gusty winds and light thunderstorms on Monday morning (July 7, 2025) bringing much-needed respite. Following the unprecedented rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange alert' for Delhi-NCR and warned of heavy rainfall throughout the day, according to a report in India Today.

The weather department confirmed that the axis of the monsoon has shifted northward, creating favourable conditions for at least two more rain spells over the next four days. Previously, the metrological department had issued a 'yellow alert' for Delhi, but later, it updated to an 'orange alert' as it has predicted light rainfall throughout this week, until July 12.

In addition, IMD also predicted light to moderate rainfall along with light thunderstorms and lightning (30-40 Km/h gusty winds) is expected to continue at the entire Delhi and NCR during the next 2 hours.

Meanwhile, the national capital experienced its continued remarkable improvement in the air quality on Sunday, resulting in the Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining in the ‘satisfactory’ level for the 11th consecutive day. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) confirmed the AQI remaining at 76 at 4 pm on Sunday.

IMD issues high-alert warning for Northwest region

Additionally, a high-alert weather warning for Northwest India, forecasting widespread heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds across multiple states was issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). It is anticipated that Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, while eastern Rajasthan and isolated areas in Uttar Pradesh may see intense downpours.