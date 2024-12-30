Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, in season's greetings to the Chief Minister Atishi, took a dig at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal. Saxena said that he was "hurt" after Kejriwal called Atishi a "temporary chief minister." In a letter to Atishi, the L-G wrote, "There is no such post in the Constitution, and it is a reprehensible neglect to the concept of democracy in the Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar." He claimed that Kejriwal's remarks were an insult to the Indian president who appointed her.

He further said that everyone knows the "circumstances" she was appointed in. Saxena listed down multiple areas where the Delhi government has failed and said that although Kejwriwal has admitted his government's shortcomings, the ultimate blame for the failure will be borne by Atishi. He said not much could be corrected in the short span of time left in the tenure as the assembly elections are due in February next year.

In a letter to Delhi CM Atishi, LG VK Saxena expressed objection to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal calling Atishi a temporary Chief Minister





The L-G opened his letter by praising Atishi, as he wrote, "This is the first time in my two-and-a-half-year tenure that I am seeing a Chief Minister discharge the duties of a Chief Minister. Your predecessor did not handle a single government department and never signed a file. In contrast, you are handling many departments and trying to tackle many governance issues."

In August this year, on India's Independence Day, the then-jailed CM Kejriwal chose Atishi to hoist the flag, but Saxena refused to allow her. He then chose Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gehlot to hoist the flag.

'Happy that Delhi's CM is a woman'

On November 22, Saxena said that Atishi was "a thousand times better" than Kejriwal.

"I am happy today that Delhi's CM is a woman, and I can confidently say that she is a thousand times better than her predecessor," he was quoted saying by PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)