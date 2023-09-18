Delhi hospital inaugurates India's first dedicated OPD for transgender community

Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, in a move to encourage healthcare accessibility and inclusivity, on Sunday (September 17), inaugurated India's first dedicated Outpatient Department (OPD) for the transgender community.

The inaugural ceremony was led by Professor Dr. Ajay Shukla, Director of RML Hospital, who laid stress on the significance of providing equitable healthcare services to the transgender community.

"Transgender individuals were facing numerous difficulties in accessing our hospital's services. I spoke to some transgender groups and found that they feel stigmatised. They feel uncomfortable in availing medical care along with other people in public spaces," Dr Shukla said.

"Their numbers in the hospital were negligible, largely due to discomfort and the fear of discrimination. Hence, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, we have initiated this special OPD dedicated to their healthcare needs," he added.

"Government hospitals need to be accessible for every section of society and this is the motivation behind opening a separate OPD to provide healthcare services for the transgenders," Dr Shukla said.

Under this initiative, a dedicated restroom facility will also be provided to transgender patients within the hospital premises.

Transgender individuals present at the inauguration expressed their delight and gratitude for this pioneering step. Members of the transgender community stated, "We are overjoyed with this initiative. Today's inauguration feels like a special gift to us on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. Previously, we often hesitated to come to the hospital."

(With inputs from agencies)



