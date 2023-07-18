Delhi hit-and-run: Accused 'agreed' among themselves to drag girl under car for 13 km

In a shocking revelation, the prosecution for the New Year's Day hit-and-run case in Delhi told the court that the four accused had agreed to drag the victim under their car where she was stuck. The 20-year-old woman was dragged to death. The prosecution called it a "horrific incident". The court heard the arguments on the framing of charges.

Additional Sessions Judge Neeraj Gaur on Monday (July 17) reserved the order on framing of charges against Amit Khanna, Krishan, Manoj Mittal and Mithun, all of the accused who were sitting in the car.

The Delhi Police has levelled charges under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) against the four accused.

Chargesheet was also filed by the police against three others - Ashutosh Bhardwaj, Ankush and Deepak Khanna. The chargesheet was filed under Sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender), 212 (harbouring offender) and 182 (false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) of the IPC.

The court on Monday noted that the arguments on framing of charges were complete. The court posted the matter for pronouncing its order on framing of charges against the seven accused for July 27.

Special Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava said the four accused (in the car) had "agreed upon to do such an act to drag the victim, who was stuck beneath the car, and dragged the vehicle for 13 km, which caused the victim's death".

"For such an act, they are liable to be tried under IPC Sections 302 and 120B," he added.

Shrivastava underlined that the "horrific incident" was probed from multiple perspectives.

JP Singh, the lawyer for the four accused, however, sought the discharge of his clients on various grounds.

"Because there is no evidence or witness that shows that there was any knowledge with the accused persons with regard to the fact that the deceased was under the driving vehicle except the disclosure statement of the accused persons, there is no CCTV footage that shows that the accused looked under the vehicle, the screenshot which the prosecution has placed on record does not have the details...," he said.

Police arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal in the case on January 2.

Co-accused Ashutosh Bhardwaj and Ankush were subsequently given bail by a metropolitan magistrate's court.

The Delhi Police filed an 800-page chargesheet against the seven accused on April 1 and the case was subsequently committed to a sessions court.

