/Delhi heatwave warning: IMD issues 'yellow alert' as temperature may touch 45°C this week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions likely on Tuesday and Wednesday in Delhi. The weather agency has warned that daytime temperatures could reach 45 degrees Celsius in isolated parts of the national capital.



The rise in temperatures across Delhi has already made it uncomfortable for residents, with several weather stations across the national capital recording temperatures above 42°C on Sunday. Weather experts have highlighted that the heat in the city is expected to increase further for the next few days, also affecting large parts of northwest and central India.



According to the IMD, Safdarjung, regarded as the main weather station of Delhi, recorded a maximum temperature of 41.9°C on Sunday, almost two degrees above the seasonal average. This reflected a clear rise from Saturday’s maximum of 40.8°C.

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The heat felt harsher because of high humidity and prevailing atmospheric conditions. The heat index, or the “feels-like” temperature, surged to 44.5°C by 5.30 pm on Sunday. Among the hottest locations in the capital was Ayanagar, where temperatures touched 43°C, while the Ridge station in north Delhi recorded a maximum of 42.8°C. The soaring mercury levels underline the intensifying summer heat across the national capital.

Heatwave across North India

The weather department has predicted that Delhi's maximum temperature is likely to range between 43°C and 45°C from Monday to Wednesday. It also warned that heatwave conditions are likely across several regions of India over the next few days.



The latest weather bulletin published by the IMD confirmed that the maximum temperatures may rise by 3–5 degrees Celsius across multiple parts of northwest India until 21 May, with no significant relief.