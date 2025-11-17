/Delhi blast: Over 2,000 Kashmiri students, tenants questioned, 13k CCTV footage scanned

Security agencies have continued to trace the final moments of the Delhi blast near Red Fort which killed 10 people and injured 32 others. Several people have been questioned in the case including multiple Kashmiri students living on rent in the city to trace the alleged "white collar terror module" behind the deadly blast that took place on November 10.

According to the Faridabad police, over 2000 Kashmiri students and renters have been questioned to trace the digital footprint of “suicide bomber”, Dr Umar Un Nabi.

"Following the blast near the Red Fort, police have been questioning Kashmiri students and tenants living on rent in Faridabad. So far, Faridabad police have questioned over 2,000 tenants and are continuing to question them further," said the police in a statement.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

CCTV Footage Scanned

An inter-state probe is going on in Delhi, Faridabad (Haryana), and Jammu and Kashmir to find any alleged links to the blast and the module members.

The interrogation is so expansive that investigators have gone through 1,300 CCTV cameras, compiling “Electronic Route” of Umar’s white i20 passing sensitive zones in the national capital just before the blast, reported the Times of India. All the CCTV footage was scanned to map Umar's route through Khalilpur and Rewasan toll plazas, into Faridabad, and eventually Delhi.

The Red Fort Blast