The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed new restrictions on commercial goods vehicles entering the National Capital Territory (NCT) starting Saturday (Nov 1). The move has been taken to address the worsening air quality in Delhi and nearby regions. The air quality in the national capital has remained in the “poor” category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 245 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

In a statement, the CAQM announced the ban on the entry of all non-Delhi-registered BS-III and below-standard commercial goods vehicles from November 1.

Which vehicles are not allowed to enter Delhi?

“All non-Delhi registered commercial goods vehicles viz. Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs),

Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) that are not BS-VI compliant will be strictly prohibited from entering NCT of Delhi w.e.f. 01.11.2025,” the statement said. “However, all BS-IV commercial goods vehicles are permitted to enter in Delhi for a limited period upto 31.10.2026, as a transitional measure.”

Which vehicles are allowed to enter Delhi?

According to the CAQM notice, commercial goods vehicles that are registered in Delhi and those that are BS-VI compliant are allowed to enter the national capital. Commercial goods vehicles that are BS-IV compliant are allowed to enter Delhi till Oct 31, 2026. CNG, LNG, and electric commercial goods vehicles are also allowed.

To ensure the right implementation of the rule, the Transport Department and the Traffic Police have deployed 23 teams, news agency PTI reported, citing officials.

“There are 23 points from where 90 per cent of the vehicles enter Delhi. There are 23 teams that have been formed. These include traffic police personnel and the transport department’s enforcement officers. They will be deployed at designated locations and will turn back vehicles not meeting norms,” the official said.

The locations include the Kundli border, Tikri border, Kalindi Kunj border, Kapashera, Rajokri border, Aya Nagar border, Auchandi, Mandoli, and Bajghera Toll/Dwarka Expressway.