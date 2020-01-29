Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Remove Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma as BJP star campaigners, orders Election Commission

The Election Commission on Wednesday ordered the expulsion of BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma from the list of star campaigners for upcoming Delhi Assembly Election over their objectionable comments.

The order has been issued by the Election Commission that barred the two leaders from campaigning for their party who made disputable comments during poll rallies.

"The Election Commission has ordered the removal of Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma from the list of star campaigners of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the general elections to the Legislative Assembly of the NCT of Delhi with immediate effect and until further orders," it stated.

During an election rally, West Delhi lawmaker Parvesh Verma had alleged that anti-CAA protesters gathered at Shaheen Bagh would enter homes of Delhi residents, rape and kill and claimed that this can be prevented if the BJP is elected in the February 8 polls.

On the other hand Union Minister, Thakur was heard saying to a rally that "traitors should be shot at" as he was lashing out at anti-CAA opposers.