/Delhi artificial rain prep begins: Aircraft departs from Kanpur for cloudseeding

Delhi Environment MinisterManjinder Singh Sirsa said that an aircraft has taken off from Kanpur to carry out cloud seeding in Delhi, according to a report by news agency ANI. Meanwhile, officials told HT that the flight will conduct the operation directly over the northwest region near Burari before landing in Meerut.

Earlier in the day, Sirsa stated that the government planned to conduct its first cloud seeding exercise, provided weather conditions were suitable. The Cessna aircraft was scheduled to take off from the IIT Kanpur airstrip around 12:30 p.m., contingent on visibility improving from 2,000 metres to 5,000 metres. However, visibility in Delhi also remained poor, potentially affecting the operation.

“Regarding cloud seeding, as soon as the weather clears up in Kanpur, our aircraft will take off from there today. If it succeeds in taking off from there, cloud seeding will be done in Delhi today. Through that cloud seeding, there will be rainfall in Delhi. Right now, the visibility in Kanpur is 2000 metres. Visibility of 5000 metres is being awaited there. Visibility is low in Delhi, too. We hope that this will be possible by 12.30-1 pm. Then it will take off from there, do cloud seeding here and return,” Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, news agency ANI reported.

What is Artificialrain?

Artificialrain, also known as cloud seeding, is a scientific method used to induce rainfall in areas experiencing drought or insufficient precipitation. In this process, certain chemical compoundsare sprayed using aircraft or rockets to encourage the formationof raindrops, making them heavy enough to fall to the ground as rain.

How is cloud seeding processed?