Death toll from coronavirus in India nears 500, more than 14,000 infected

India on Saturday updated its coronavirus figures with 480 new deaths and the number of infections rising to 14,378.

At least 1,991 people in India have been cured and discharged, the Union Health Ministry said.

As many as 76 foreign nationals are also included in the coronavirus infection list.

Since Friday evening, 28 deaths have been reported, which includes 12 fatalities from Madhya Pradesh, seven from Maharashtra, and four, three, from Delhi and Gujarat respectively.

One each died of coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar.

Out of the total 480 total fatalities, Maharashtra records the highest 201, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 69, Delhi with 42, Gujarat with 41 and Telengana with 18.

In Tamil Nadu, 15 died of COVID-19, while 14 each died in Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Punjab and Karnataka have confirmed 13 deaths each.

The highest number of COVID-19 cases in India are also in Maharashtra at 3,323. Delhi has witnessed 1,707 coronavirus infections and is followed by Tamil Nadu with 1,323 and Madhya Pradesh with 1,310 cases.

Telengana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala are next in order with 766, 572 and 396 cases respectively.