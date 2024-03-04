Danish parliament speaker Søren hails India’s democracy; hopes for early conclusion of India-EU FTA

Danish Parliament Speaker Søren Gade Jensen, currently on a visit to India, extolled the democratic values shared between Denmark and India. In an interview with WION's diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Jensen emphasised the significance of India's democratic stature, stating, "Denmark and India, Europe and India because we share the same values, we are democracies." He further underscored India's democratic prowess, highlighting, "I think it's amazing that nearly a billion people can have a vote in India...I think India sets an example for many developing countries to show that it is possible to have a democracy."

Jensen's remarks come amidst an upsurge in high-level visits between the two countries, with Denmark's Foreign Minister having visited India in February. Jensen's visit signifies the deepening ties and mutual admiration between Denmark and India. He also spoke on the early conclusion of India-EU FTA.

Here's the full interview:

WION: What will be the key focus of your India visit?

Søren Gade Jensen: First of all, I'm very honoured to be in India again. I've been here before when I was in the European Parliament as chairman of the parliamentary delegation to India. Now, of course, our friendship, and cooperation on transferring green technologies from Denmark to India, to strengthen our bilateral relations is of course very high on the agenda. But it's also important to stress that I think that we should have an even closer relationship between Denmark and India, Europe and India because we share the same values, we are democracies, India is the biggest democracy in the world, we share the same values on human rights, freedom of speech. I think that's very important in the years to come. Because so much is happening in the world right now. And I think that we should also reach out to India and say, hey, we are your friends. We are on the same journey as you are. In my view, if I come back in five years time, I really do hope that we have a free trade agreement between India and the European Union. I'm sad that we could not finalise it before your election but hopefully, we will have a free trade agreement in the years to come.

WION: Essentially, during your India visit you're going to meet a number of officials. What will be the key focus?

Søren Gade Jensen: Will discuss what has happened in India in the last few years. I'm very impressed when you read about what you have achieved. If you go into public health, a lot of people in India hundreds of millions have health programmes, you have done a lot if it concerns food programmes and education. India is developing very fast and of course, that is also something to be discussed with the high-ranking officials. I'm also very impressed that you have said that you will be carbon neutral in 2050. And you are really growing fast, you have an economic growth of more than 8% per year. You have inflation less than five so it's amazing what's happening in India right now.

WION: You're the Speaker of the Danish Parliament. Parliamentary engagement between the two sides, what kind of engagements or interactions do you plan to foresee? India is the largest democracy. It is proud of the fact. How does Denmark see that?

Søren Gade Jensen: Well, you know, first of all, I'm impressed that in a small country like Denmark, we can have high-ranking meetings. I mean, we have 6 million people. You are 1.4- 1.5 billion people. So that also shows that we are close friends otherwise we couldn't have those meetings, high-ranking meetings in Delhi. Now, of course I will also invite parliamentarians from India to Denmark. It will be an honour to receive people from India in my country. So, hopefully, we can also on the political level have all kinds of relationships. We can have even closer relationships because, you know, close relationships among people. That's where it makes the world go around at the end.

WION: India goes to elections in a few days time, and there will be an announcement perhaps in two or three weeks. This is seen as a dance of democracy. The largest number of humans going to polls is something magical in many senses. How do you see the Indian electioneering process, the democracy in works when it comes to India and of course, something that is marvelled across the world?

Søren Gade Jensen: I mean, I think it's amazing that nearly a billion people can have a vote in India, and it's a very good voting system you have, there's no fraud. And I think there's a very good example for other countries around the world. We must remember that today there are fewer people living in what we call democracy than 20 years ago. And I think India sets an example for many developing countries to show that it is possible to have a democracy.

WION: Talking about the FTA. So how optimistic you are that it will be something that will be concluded.