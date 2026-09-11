/Daman collector brings over 150 Thar, Fortuner owners together, says ‘raftaar nahi, sanskaar’

In a unique road-safety initiative, Daman District Collector Saurabh Mishra brought together more than 150 owners of popular SUVs, including Mahindra Thar and Toyota Fortuner, and urged them to take responsibility for creating safer roads.

The gathering focused on discouraging dangerous and reckless driving practices often associated with powerful SUVs and enthusiastic driving groups. The vehicle owners were asked to pledge that they would not indulge in “bhaigiri”, racing, drifting, overspeeding, road stunts or drunk driving.

Addressing the SUV owners, Mishra underlined that owning a powerful vehicle should come with a greater sense of responsibility. His message to the gathering was summed up in a simple phrase — “Raftaar nahi, sanskaar”, urging motorists to prioritise responsible behaviour over speed and showmanship.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

WATCH VIDEO HERE-

The campaign seeks to promote a culture where SUV ownership is associated not with reckless driving or intimidation on the roads, but with discipline and civic responsibility.

The administration's initiative comes at a time when dangerous driving, speeding and road stunts have emerged as significant road-safety concerns. High-powered SUVs can offer greater performance and capability, but irresponsible driving can put not only the driver but also pedestrians, two-wheeler riders and other motorists at serious risk.

During the interaction, the participants were encouraged to become ambassadors for responsible driving and set an example for others. The pledge specifically sought to reinforce the importance of following traffic rules, maintaining speed limits and avoiding behaviour that could endanger lives.

The focus on “bhaigiri” also carries a wider message about road culture. Authorities are seeking to discourage motorists from using vehicles to intimidate other road users or turn public roads into spaces for displaying power and bravado.

Similarly, racing, drifting and performing stunts on public roads can have serious consequences, particularly in areas with pedestrians and regular traffic. Drunk driving remains another major road-safety concern, with impaired judgement and slower reaction times significantly increasing the risk of crashes.

Through the initiative, the Daman administration is attempting to combine enforcement with awareness and community participation. Instead of viewing SUV owners only as motorists who need to follow rules, the campaign seeks to involve them directly in promoting road safety. The gathering ended with a clear call for motorists to rethink their relationship with speed and powerful vehicles.