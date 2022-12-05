Dal Lake: 20 navigation channels opened after decades, sewage pipes laid for houseboat waste disposal

The government of Jammu and Kashmir is working hard to restore the beauty and water quality of the world-famous Dal Lake in Srinagar. After decades, the government is opening 20 navigation channels in the Dal Lake, which will help to improve the quality of water and free movement of locals and tourists into the interiors of the lake. The government is also laying a sewage system for the houseboats to dispose of the waste in the treatment plant.



Dal Lake is considered the Jewel in the Crown of the Kashmir Region, but the Lake has been dying a slow death due to Pollution and Illegal Encroachments over the years. And now finally, the government and Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) are working on the restoration of the Lake to its pristine water quality and opening of the navigation channels which have been closed for decades. Around 20 navigation channels are being opened and restored in Dal Lake. This will help the people to navigate freely in the lake while also improving the quality of the water.



''We are working on 20 navigation channels at the moment, work on seven of the channels has been completed and work is going on for 13 more. We are hoping that the work will be completed by the end of this year. Navigation channels are very important for the inhabitants living on the lake, It helps them to move easily. The tourists get to see the interiors of the lake and moreover have an in-depth look into the lake. The water quality also improves due to the opening of these navigation channels, these channels help water to circulate. Dal Lake has a lot of aquatic life, the more these channels would be opened the more the aquatic life would spread. The work on these channels has been started after around two decades,'' said Tanvir Ayub, AEE, Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA).

Opening these Navigation channels around the Dal Lake will not only help the local inhabitants of the lake but also the tourists coming to Srinagar. Dal Lake is among the most frequently visited places by tourists in the Kashmir region and by opening these channels, tourists can get to see the interiors of the lake.



''It helps the lake as well as the inhabitants of the lake. Their manoeuvring, they can navigate easily plus the tourists can see the inner side of Dal Lake, the water circulation would be better, and the quality of water will improve as well. Almost all the channels were blocked. We are opening them and widening them as well. We are getting support from locals in helping us to beautify the lake,'' said Masood Ahmad Khan, Official LCMA.



The locals living on the lake say this will help them further in taking tourists to the interiors of various areas of the city via Dal Lake.



''It will help us a lot to move around the lake. Tourists can also visit the interiors of the lake after opening of these channels. It will beautify the lake and its great work being carried out by the authorities. Due to the opening of these channels, we will be able to move around easily on the lake,'' said Suhail Ahmad, Local.



One of the Major pollutants for the Lake has been the sewage coming from the houseboats on the Lake. With more than 600 houseboats on the lake, there has not been a proper sewage system in place for these houseboats. Most of the waste coming from these houseboats has been dumped in the lake. And now the government is laying a sewerage network for these houseboats. Floating pipes have been laid from where all the waste would be collected at a chamber and later shifted to the closest treatment plant. This will help clean the lake and to nurture the aquatic life in the lake.

''There are around 600 houseboats on Dal Lake, they have been divided into eleven clusters and initially we are taking the sewerage network of the houseboats for cluster number two in which we have around 70 houseboats to check the inflow of sewage into the lake. We have laid 200 mm HD Pipes, the network will be all floating, finally the sewage generated by the houseboats will be collected in a chamber from where it will be lifted to the nearest sewer line where it will be treated. The sewage generated by the houseboats used to go into the lake, and now with these steps the water quality will improve. The houseboat owners have to understand that it has to be a joint effort between people and the government. The waste has to be disposed of properly, '' said Tanvir Ayub, AEE, Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA).



The houseboat community living on the lake is extremely excited about the step taken by the government. They say that it will keep the lake alive for generations to come.



''This was extremely important, and it will add to the charm of the Lake. It will be like the old days. The Dal Lake is famous, and our tourists always used to ask about the drainage system of these houseboats and now with these sewage pipes and system in place, it will be a cleaner lake. It's a great step for all of us. It's great for the new generations as well. Dal lake is the pride, and we need to do everything to save the lake, '' Farooq Ahmad Dar, Local.



Srinagar has been named among the top places to visit in 2023 and Dal Lake has been called the most exquisite sight to visit.

