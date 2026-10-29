Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Cyclone Arnab: 70,000 hectares of crops flooded in Andhra; CM Naidu to meet farmers

Cyclone Arnab: 70,000 hectares of crops flooded in Andhra; CM Naidu to meet farmers

Sidharth MP
Authored By Sidharth MP
Published: Oct 29, 2026, 13:50 IST | Updated: Oct 29, 2026, 13:53 IST
Cyclone Arnab: 70,000 hectares of crops flooded in Andhra; CM Naidu to meet farmers

Agricultural fields lie waterlogged amid heavy rain and strong winds that bend trees in the background as Cyclone Arnab impacts the region, in Kakinada on Wednesday (Oct 28, 2026). Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Cyclone-driven rain has inundated thousands of hectares across Andhra Pradesh, damaged crops and infrastructure and claimed four lives. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will visit the worst-hit areas as the state seeks Central assistance for relief and restoration.

After chairing a Cabinet meeting through a hybrid mode on Thursday (Oct 29th) morning, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will be visiting cyclone-hit regions in the Dr B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema District later in the day. Naidu is visiting the region after he wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, seeking Central assistance for cyclone damage, citing the 70,000 hectares of cultivated land that has been inundated by the intense rainfall that pounded the region. The chief minister expressed deep condolences to the families of those who lost their lives due to the cyclone. He said two people died in Visakhapatnam after being struck by an electric pole and a falling tree, while one person each died in Anakapalli and Bhimavaram.

Also read | Cyclone Arnab makes landfall on Andhra coast; storm surge alert in place

Around noon, Chief Minister Naidu is expected to arrive at the Cheyyeru village in Katrenikona Mandal, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema District, where he will interact with farmers and address their concerns. Visakhapatnam, Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru and Krishna are among the cyclone-affected districts.

While briefing Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Naidu had explained that horticultural crops spread over 10,500 hectares have also been affected, besides damage to houses, roads and electricity poles. He also elaborated on the extensive precautionary measures taken by the State Government to minimise loss of life and property.

Further, he stated that preliminary damage assessment reports are being sent to the Central Government and requested the deployment of Central teams to assess cyclone-related losses. CM Naidu requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to extend necessary assistance from the Central Government to support relief, rehabilitation and restoration efforts in the cyclone-affected areas.

Also read | Cyclone Arnab intensifies into very severe cyclonic storm, red alert in Andhra

Trending Stories

On the ongoing restoration efforts, CM Naidu said that special attention was given to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supplies and sanitation in affected areas. The Chief Minister announced the following relief measures: 25 kg of rice for families whose houses were inundated; 50 kg of rice, along with one kilogram each of onions, cooking oil and red gram dal for weavers and fishermen. Families of deceased persons will be given a compensation of
Rs.5 lakh each, while flood victims would be given Rs.1,000.

About the Author

Sidharth MP

Sidharth MP

Sidharth MP

Sidharth MP is Principal Correspondent with WION. He does ground reports from India and abroad on strategic sectors including defence, aerospace, nuclear energy, maritime domain. I...Read More

Trending Topics