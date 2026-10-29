/Cyclone Arnab: 70,000 hectares of crops flooded in Andhra; CM Naidu to meet farmers

After chairing a Cabinet meeting through a hybrid mode on Thursday (Oct 29th) morning, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will be visiting cyclone-hit regions in the Dr B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema District later in the day. Naidu is visiting the region after he wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, seeking Central assistance for cyclone damage, citing the 70,000 hectares of cultivated land that has been inundated by the intense rainfall that pounded the region. The chief minister expressed deep condolences to the families of those who lost their lives due to the cyclone. He said two people died in Visakhapatnam after being struck by an electric pole and a falling tree, while one person each died in Anakapalli and Bhimavaram.

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Around noon, Chief Minister Naidu is expected to arrive at the Cheyyeru village in Katrenikona Mandal, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema District, where he will interact with farmers and address their concerns. Visakhapatnam, Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru and Krishna are among the cyclone-affected districts.

While briefing Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Naidu had explained that horticultural crops spread over 10,500 hectares have also been affected, besides damage to houses, roads and electricity poles. He also elaborated on the extensive precautionary measures taken by the State Government to minimise loss of life and property.

Further, he stated that preliminary damage assessment reports are being sent to the Central Government and requested the deployment of Central teams to assess cyclone-related losses. CM Naidu requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to extend necessary assistance from the Central Government to support relief, rehabilitation and restoration efforts in the cyclone-affected areas.

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