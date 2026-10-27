/Cyclone Arnab intensifies into very severe cyclonic storm, red alert in Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Arnab has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal and is moving towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, where a red alert has been issued. According to the 8.30 am update on Tuesday, October 27, the storm travelled west-northwest at 23 kmph over the past six hours. Its sustained wind speed now stands at 140 to 150 kmph, and scientists say it could touch 160 kmph over the sea before making landfall. The system is currently about 400 km south-southeast of Gopalpur, 350 km southeast of Visakhapatnam and 420 km east-southeast of Kakinada.



The cyclone is expected to continue west-northwest until Tuesday evening before turning northwest. It should cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coast near Yanam, between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, by Wednesday afternoon as a very severe cyclonic storm. Wind speeds at landfall are forecast at 115 to 125 kmph, with gusts of up to 140 kmph. A cyclone alert is also in force for Andhra Pradesh and the adjoining south Odisha coast, and schools have been shut in the affected areas as a precaution.



West Bengal will not see a direct landfall, but the state will not escape the storm’s effects. Winds of 40 to 50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are expected along the Bengal coast from October 27 to 29. The coastal districts of south Bengal are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain on October 28 and 29.