/Cyclone Arnab: Odisha shuts schools in 5 districts, Andhra Pradesh braces for landfall; Bengal on rain alert

Cyclone Arnab has formed over the east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and is forecast to intensify into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm before making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday, October 28. The storm is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by Wednesday forenoon, with sustained wind speeds of 115–125 kmph and gusts reaching up to 140 kmph. Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are preparing for the potential impact, while parts of West Bengal are also forecast to receive rain.

CYCLONE TRACK AND INTENSITY

The deep depression over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into Cyclonic Storm Arnab at 5:30 am on Monday, October 26, according to the latest bulletin. The system was centred near latitude 15.4°N and longitude 88.9°E, around 650 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 730 km east-southeast of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

The storm moved nearly westwards at around 15 kmph over the preceding six hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by midnight on Monday. The system is then expected to strengthen into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, October 27.

Thereafter, it is forecast to move northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by Wednesday forenoon, October 28. Maximum sustained wind speeds are likely to reach 115–125 kmph, with gusts of up to 140 kmph.

Also Read: Torrential rains and severe storms kill at least 56 in Uttar Pradesh in 48 hours

ODISHA SHUTS SCHOOLS, SUSPENDS FERRY SERVICES

The Odisha government has issued a red alert for five southern districts: Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Ganjam. Schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in these districts will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has stressed the need to prioritise public safety and ensure swift rescue operations. Odisha has deployed 60 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force teams, 17 National Disaster Response Force teams and 225 fire service teams. Evacuations are underway in low-lying and vulnerable areas. Ferry services across Puri district, including on Chilika Lake, will remain suspended from Monday through Thursday. The restriction also applies to residents of Krushnaprasad block.

WEST BENGAL BRACES FOR RAIN AND GUSTY WINDS

West Bengal is expected to experience an indirect impact from the cyclone. Kolkata and neighbouring coastal areas may receive light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds of around 30 kmph, on October 27 and 28. Rainfall is expected to intensify across south Bengal on October 28 and 29, with South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram likely to experience isolated heavy to very heavy spells.

In north Bengal, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Alipurduar may receive light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy spells, on October 29 and 30.

FISHERMEN ISSUED WARNING