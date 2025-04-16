DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals could take the top spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) standings as they face Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday (April 16). The contest will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi as the hosts look to get back to winning ways with big names on offer in the Dream11. So here's a look at our predicted DC vs RR Dream11.

DC vs RR Match Preview

Delhi Capitals lost a close contest against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, meaning their unbeaten run came to an end. Rajasthan Royals on the other hand could move in the top bracket in the IPL standings when they face Delhi in their traditional home of Arun Jaitley Stadium.

DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction MyPlaying 11

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson



Batters: KL Rahul, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair



All-Rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Axar Patel



Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Jofra Archer, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc

DC vs RR Head-to-Head Records

Not much separates Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in terms of their head-to-head records. RR have a slight upper hand with 15-14 as the match between the sides has ended in a stalemate.

3 Top Captain Or Vice-Captain Choices

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal



Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the batting and scored 435 runs in 15 matches in the previous edition. He will be a good captaincy pick for this match.

2. KL Rahul

KL Rahul has won player of the match in the two matches this season having scored half centuries in both of them. He will be a good captaincy pick.

3. Karun Nair

After playing a stunning 89-run knock against Mumbai Indians, Karun Nair has been in excellent form and could be the wildcard pick for the Dream11.

DC vs RR Fantasy Cricket Tips

Karun Nair and Axar Patel should be good picks for the DC vs RR match as they are in great form. They can be a value addition to the side if picked.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Team Analysis

DC: Delhi Capitals have four wins and a loss in the previous five matches. They lost the previous match against Mumbai Indians by 12 runs and are placed third in the table. They are playing at home and will look to take advantage of the conditions. This promises to be a closely fought game.

RR: The Rajasthan Royals are eighth in the points table with two wins and four losses in six matches. They suffered a defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the previous match by nine wickets. Rajasthan will be keen to do well at this venue and are in a desperate position to string up a few wins.

Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium Stadium is renowned for its batting-friendly conditions, where a quick outfield and short boundaries create the perfect setting for high-scoring encounters.

Suggested playing 11 No. 2 for DC vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Porel



Batters: Shimron Hetmyer, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tristan Stubbs



All-Rounders: Axar Patel, Riyan Parag



Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana



Match Prediction: Who Will Win DC vs RR?

DC suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday in a narrow defeat against Mumbai Indians, but apart from that they have been in great form. So we expect them to bounce back and win the match against Rajasthan Royals.

Disclaimer: The fantasy tips and facts expressed within this article are the author's personal opinions and WION does not promote or endorse any sort of betting activity. They do not reflect the views of WION. It is not a reflection of the actual points you might earn. WION does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.