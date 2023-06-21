Covid Jumbo Centre Scam: Here's why Enforcement Directorate has raided 15 locations in Mumbai

The Enforcement Directorate, on Wednesday, June 21, raided 15 premises in Mumbai and one outside the city as a part of its money laundering probe into the Covid jumbo centre scam. They searched the premises of Sujit Patkar and IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal. Patkar is a close aide to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Jaiswal, then additional municipal commissioner, is a close aide to Aaditya Thackeray. ED has also raided the premises of contractors and intermediaries involved in the alleged scam.

The raided places include Lifeline Hospital Management Services in Sasmira Marg, Worli, and Patkar's residence in Santacruz (East), the Indian Express reported. Here's everything you need to know about Mumbai's Covid jumbo centre scam. About Mumbai's Covid Jumbo Centre Scam The Enforcement Directorate opened the investigation into the alleged Covid jumbo centre scam based on the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). In August 2022, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Kirit Somaiya, registered an FIR about the same at the Azad Maidan police station against four Lifeline Hospital Management Services partners, including Sujit Patkar. The other four names in the FIR were Dr Hemant Ramsharan Gupta, Sanjay Madanlal Shah, and Raju Nandkumar Salunkhe. Later, the local police transferred the case to the Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

In January 2023, EOW asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) senior officials for details about contracts and transfers to Lifeline Hospital Management Services. During the pandemic, the civic body contracted the company to set up Covid jumbo centres in Mumbai. ED also interrogated the civic officials about the matter.

BJP leader Kirti Somaiya claimed the Covid jumbo centre scam is a ₹100-crore scam. However, the Mumbai Police EOW pegged it at ₹38 crores.

ED has searched the Chembur residence of Suraj Chouhan, another close aide of Aaditya Thackeray.

In the FIR, Somaiya accused the firm of getting the contract by forging documents, including the partnership deed. He also accused the firm of hiding information about being barred by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority from giving medical services. Furthermore, the BJP leader alleged that the authorities allotted the contracts at exorbitant rates to contractors linked to Shiv Sena leaders but had prior experience in the healthcare service sector.

While Mumbai Police's EOW is investigating the criminal aspect of the alleged Covid jumbo centre scam, ED is tracking the money trails of the proceeds. So far, the EOW has arrested two people, Raju Nandakumar Salunke and Bala Ramchandra Kadam. They have also questioned many BMC officials, including IS Chahal.

