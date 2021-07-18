Covid in Delhi: 51 new cases, no fatality reported

The latest health bulletin stated that 51 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Delhi on Sunday with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent.

During the past 24 hours, eighty patients have recovered from the infection, it said. This has happened for the first time since March 2.

As of now, a total of 1,435,529 cases have been recorded in the capital, which includes the current 592 active cases. Overall, there have been 25,027 deaths, representing a fatality rate of 1.74 per cent.

The positivity rate in the capital has been falling steadily. Yesterday, the capital reported 59 new cases of COVID-19, along with four deaths, and a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent.

Previously, there were 66 cases and one death in Delhi on Friday, while the positivity rate was 0.09 per cent. However, on Thursday, there were 72 cases and one death, with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent.

Infection rates, which reached 36 per cent in the last week of April, have dropped to 0.7 per cent now.

Precautionary measures against covid are also in full swing. In the last 24 hours, 71,546 people were tested for COVID-19, taking the overall total up to 22,796,703.

Additionally, within the last 24 hours, the national capital vaccinated 71,786 people against COVID-19, taking the number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far up to 9,330,461.

This year, Delhi reported zero deaths caused by COVID-19 on February 10, February 13 and March 2, making today only the fourth day with zero reported fatalities.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) today cancelled the Kanwar Yatra in the national capital due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

