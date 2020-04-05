COVID-19: Foreign missions to participate in PM Modi's solidarity call; to turn off lights, light up candles 

Several foreign missions will be taking part in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's solidarity call of switching off lights of the missions and residence of diplomats and lighting up diyas, candles and touches tonight.

Indian PM Modi has called for switching off lights for nine minutes at nine pm today as a mark of solidarity as the world fights the challenge of COVID-19.

In the of the South Asian region--Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives missions have confirmed that they will be part of the nationwide solidarity call against COVID-19.

Nepal's envoy Nilamber Acharya told WION, "We, Nepal and India, are all in full solidarity in this fight against COVID-19 pandemic".

"We will participate in the nationwide collective resolve to defeat coronavirus", echoed the sentiment Bangladesh Envoy Mohammad Imran

Afghan envoy Tahir Qadiry, who has been very busy leading the evacuation of Afghan nations also enthusiastically supported the call. He said, "I will be switching off lights and lighting a candle at 9 pm tonight for 9 minutes to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to showcase our solidarity and our concerted efforts in a battle against the Corona Virus pandemic."

Adding, "Let’s all pledge to diligently maintain social distancing and take right precautions."

Outside the south Asian region, missions and diplomats from Vietnam, Japan, Australia, Israel, German, Tunisia, Mexico have confirmed participation.

German envoy Walter J. Lindner in response to WION question on the mission's participation said, "Will do! Underlining our common effort to get through this together!!

Vietnam's Ambassador to India, Pham Sanh Chau said, "All our 30 diplomatic residences and offices will join in Prime Minister Modi’s call to show solidarity in the fight against Coronavirus by lightning up candles at 9:00 pm tonight."

In a tweet, Israeli deputy chief of mission Maya Kadosh said," I gathered all my candle holders and places them out of my windows #9pm9minutes"

Earlier in March, when Indian Prime Minister called for Janta curfew and everyone coming out at 5 pm and ringing bells, missions and foreign diplomats had participated in that too.

