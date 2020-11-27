Covid-19, energy, defence key focus of Foreign Minister Jaishankar's UAE visit

Energy, Covid-19 cooperation, defence were the key focus areas of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE) as he met the top leadership---Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The in-person visit comes amidst the pandemic and UAE normalising its ties with Israel, a significant development that has ramifications in the region.

Thank HH @MohamedBinZayed for receiving me on arrival at Abu Dhabi. Conveyed the greetings and good wishes of PM @narendramodi. UAE’s care and consideration of its large Indian community is deeply appreciated. pic.twitter.com/0xewAQvj9a — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 25, 2020 ×

A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said, "EAM and the UAE Foreign Minister discussed recent regional and international developments and agreed to continue coordination on various multilateral issues."

When it comes to Covid-19, EAM briefed his counterpart on the "progress made by India" in dealing the pandemic and thanked the Emirati leadership for " taking great care of Indians during the Covid-19 pandemic".

UAE has the largest population of Indians outside of India, many of whom are playing a key part in the local economy and also sending huge remittances back home.

EAM is on a week-long 3 nation visit and has already visited Bahrain and UAE and his next destination is Indian ocean Island country of Seychelles to meet with the new leadership of President Ramkalawan.