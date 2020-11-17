Covid-19: Delhi records 3,797 cases; 99 fatalities take toll to 7,713

Delhi recorded 3,797 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.89 lakh, even as 99 new fatalities pushed the toll to 7,713, authorities said.

These relatively low number of fresh cases came out of the 29,871 tests conducted the previous day, which was a Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 12.73 per cent amid festive season and rising pollution in the city, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases till date here was recorded on November 11 when 85 fatalities were reported.

The active cases tally on Monday stood at 40,128.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 4,89,202.