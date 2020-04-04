COVID-19 cases in India rise to 3,113,  death toll nears 100-mark

The total number of COVID-19 cases across India has risen to 3,113 and the death toll is nearing 100-mark, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

ICMR further said that it tested 11,182 samples, of these, 324 were found positive for COVID-19

Meanwhile, in a bid to see whether the coronavirus is getting transmitted in the hotspot areas, ICMR has set a fresh protocol for healthcare workers to start with rapid antibody-based blood test for COVID-19.

The top medical research body has framed a newer strategy for areas reporting in clusters (containment zone), in large migration gatherings and evacuee`s centres, where large number of COVID-19 cases are arising.ICMR stated that cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) are to be monitored in health facilities.

Any surge in cases are to be monitored and brought to the notice of surveillance officer or chief medical officer for additional investigation.

"We have identified several hotspot areas where large numbers of COVID-19 cases are cropping up and rapid anti-body test is most suitable to detect whether the disease is spreading in the area or not... Also, rapid antibody test give quick results. Once a person is positive for rapid anti-body test, he or she should be quarantined for 14 days and a RT-PCR test should be done as a confirmatory test," Dr R Ganga Khedkar of ICMR told.

"We have issued fresh guidelines for healthcare workers which say that all healthcare workers who are doing the rapid antibody test should use gloves, mask and headcovers. Healthcare workers collecting throat or nasal swab should follow standard national infection control guidelines," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)