COVID 19 cases in India breach 7,000 mark, 3 deaths reported from Kerala

Active COVID 19 cases in India breached the 7,000 mark on Wednesday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data available at 8:00 AM on June 11, 2025, the active number of cases stand at 7121. While the total number of new infections recorded in the last 24 hours stand at 306.

The south indian state of Kerala with 2223 is still the worst affected. During the 24 hour period, 170 new infection have been recorded from the state alone. Second in the list is Gujarat where the total number of Covid cases recorded is 1223 with 114 new infections.

Third in the list is the state of West Bengal where 747 Covid cases have been recorded, followed by the national capital Delhi (757) and Maharashtra 615 new infections.

Also Read: 'Razor blade throat', a stabbing pain, might hint at infection from new Covid strain



The total number of deaths recorded during this period is 6. Three of them have been reported from Kerala, two from Karnataka, where the COVID 19 cases stand at 459, and one from Maharashtra.

New variant detected

Meanwhile a new variant called the XFG, a sub-lineage of Omicron has been detected. The variant that had caused close to 160 cases In India so far was first identified in Canada, according to a study published in The Lancet. It originates from the LF.7 and LP.8.1.2 lineages and carries four key spike mutations, His445Arg, Asn487Asp, Gln493Glu, and Thr572Ile.

Researchers have warned that XFG has demonstrated strong immune evasion, allowing it to bypass the body’s natural defences more easily, which may help explain its rapid global spread.

However. these variants are termed as Variants Under Monitoring, which means they are not yet deemed as Variants of Concern or Variants of Interest.