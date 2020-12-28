Coronavirus vaccine dry run: India to hold two-day dummy drive in four states

The Government of India is starting dry run in four states — Punjab, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat — from today. The exercise will continue for two days, December 28 and 29, in two districts each.

The mock drill will be like the actual vaccination drive but there will be no vaccine administration. Data will be fed to the Co-WIN app, cold storage will be tested and vaccine transportation from cold storage to the sites, crowd management etc will be checked

All the four states will report their observations to the centre recorded during the program. The government plans to cover 30 crore people in the first phase when it rolls out Covid vaccine.

A total of 2,360 training sessions have been held so far, and 7,000 officials have been trained, including medical officers and vaccinators.

Though India has not given a nod to any vaccine for emergency use, Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine, tested and manufactured in India by Serum Institute, is the front-runner. Once the UK drug regulator gives its approval to the vaccine, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation is likely to hold a meeting where the details will be reviewed and the nod will be given after evaluation.

(With inputs from agencies)