Coronavirus: Spike of 68,898 cases, 983 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours

India's COVID-19 caseload went past 29 lakh with a single-day spike of 69,652 infections, while the recoveries increased to 21, 58,947 on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total cases of coronavirus infections mounted to 29, 05,824, while the death toll climbed to 54,849 with 983 new fatalities being reported in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Testing in India has steeply increased to more than 9 lakh tests per day. This is bolstered with all States/UTs testing more than 140 tests/day/million population as advised by WHO (World Health Organization).

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has lauded various steps taken by authorities in Gujarat to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state, said a top government official on Thursday.

And to spread awareness about the coronavirus pandemic, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday launched a first-of-its-kind, interactive video game and two new promotional videos urging people to adhere to key COVID-19-appropriate behaviours.

(With inputs from agencies)