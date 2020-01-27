Coronavirus outbreak: Government holds meeting to discuss possible evacuation of Indians from Wuhan

Amid mounting concerns over coronavirus epidemic, the Indian government on Monday held a meeting in the national capital to review the preparedness to deal with the disease outbreak. During the meeting, chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, possible steps to evacuate Indians in China's Wuhan city were also discussed.

According to the government statement, Ministry of External Affairs will make a request to the Chinese authorities for the evacuation of Indian nationals, mostly students, stuck in Wuhan city which is under lockdown after the coronavirus outbreak.

"It was decided that steps may be taken to prepare for a possible evacuation of Indian nationals in Wuhan. Accordingly, the Ministry of External Affairs will make a request to the Chinese authorities," the statement said.

The ministry of civil aviation and ministry of health will make arrangements for transport and quarantine facilities respectively, the statement also said.

During the meeting, several precautionary measures were also discussed including screening of people at international ports having traffic from China as well as at the integrated check posts across the Nepal border.

As per reports, around 250 to 300 Indian students are reportedly stuck in Wuhan triggering concerns over their well-being.

The Health Ministry also held a meeting earlier on Monday with chief secretaries to review the preparedness and screening in five states having a border with Nepal.

So far 29,707 people from 137 flights have been screened across the country.

The Chinese city of Wuhan has been the epicentre of the 'coronavirus' outbreak. The fatal virus is spreading across the globe. It has claimed 80 lives and more than 2,744 have been infected. While 461 people are said to be in a critical situation.

The virus which is said could be spread through human contact has reached many countries. India has seen a few suspected cases of coronavirus as of now.

(With inputs from PTI)