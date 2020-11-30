Coronavirus: Now RT-PCR tests in national capital will cost about $10

The Delhi government on Monday ordered all private laboratories to lower the price of RT-PCR tests to Rs 800 (USD 10.81) from Rs 2,400 (USD 32.43) in the national capital.

"I have directed that the rates of RT-PCR tests be reduced in Delhi. Whereas tests are being conducted free of cost in government establishments, this (price cut) will help those who get their tests done in private labs," Delhi Chief Minister wrote in a tweet.

However, the order issued by the health department said the cost of testing for samples collected at home will be Rs 1,200 (USD 16.21).

Several Indian states, including Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Rajasthan have reduced the price of PCR tests, that are considered as the gold standard to test Covid-19 after nation's top medical research body ICMR said that prices need to be controlled at the state level.

The Delhi government's order also asked hospitals to display the revised rates at a prominent place within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Sunday recorded 4,906 coronavirus cases, the second successive day when the city saw less than 5,000 infections.

As many as 68 people died of Covid-19 in the national capital on Sunday, lowest since November 5, taking the toll total death toll over 9,000.

According to government figures, Delhi saw the maximum number of cases in a day, 8,593 on November 11 and the highest daily death toll, 131 on November 18 due to a sharp rise in air pollution and Diwali.



