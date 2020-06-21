Coronavirus: India's recovery rate improves to 55.49%, says govt

India reported 15,915 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours to make it the country's biggest single-day spike and taking the total to 413,092. As many as 13,294 people have died due to the infection so far.

With 2,27,755 COVID-19 patients cured so far, the recovery rate has further improved to 55.49 per cent among patients, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

"The number of patients recovering from COVID-19 continues to increase. So far, a total of 2, 27,755 patients have been cured. During the last 24 hours, a total of 13,925 COVID-19 patients have been cured. The recovery rate has further improved to 55.49 per cent amongst COVID-19 patients," the Ministry said in a statement.

Presently, there are 1, 69,451 active cases and all are under active medical supervision. "The number of recovered patients has crossed the number of active patients by 58,305 on Sunday," it’s said. "As a concerted effort to expand the lab and testing infrastructure, the number of government labs has been increased to 722 and private labs have been increased to 259," it added.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed 467,364 lives across the world and as many as 8,950,626 people have been infected so far. Some countries, which experienced a significant drop in Covid-19 infections in April and May, witnessing a second-wave with the most notable resurgence seen in China’s capital Beijing.

(With inputs from agencies)